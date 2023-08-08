UserVoice drives 14% increase in ACV with new pricing strategy with Price Intelligently

The team knew there was a pricing obstacle to be solved. Pricing was based on competitors, with each part of the product priced depending on how different it was compared to competitors. But this approach only led to more questions - Which part of the product did customers value? How do we price this value?

Morton says they eventually realized they needed to invest appropriate research into pricing because they hadn’t done it until then.

UserVoice is not alone. He says pricing is not spoken about nearly enough as a growth lever in the industry. SaaS leaders don’t understand their perceived value and how to align that with their product, which fundamentally impacts how they expand within that customer base.

To illustrate the point, Morton says he never, until that point, had a comprehensive pricing model.

“Even [for] companies with hundreds of millions of dollars in ARR, it's just always been a guessing game. They don't dive enough into the segmentation of the different cohorts and the different value propositions for [each cohort],” explains Morton. “The pricing we see is so surface level, so you're not going to be able to break it down into more comprehensive packages.”

Morton, VP of Sales at the time, and the UserVoice exec team set out to find someone to help them take a more data-driven approach.