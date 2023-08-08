ForwardAugust 8th: We unveil what’s coming next for Paddle’s products   Join us
Pricing strategy guideFree

Use pricing to unlock your business’ growth

An in-depth guide to understanding and optimizing your recurring revenue pricing strategy

Get the handbook
The Anatomy of a SaaS Pricing Strategy

Learn the process we use to create billions of dollars of growth in the SaaS and Subscription Economy

  • The importance of value based pricing to your company's success
  • Determining your value metric for proper expansion revenue
  • Implementing a pricing process to see growth every single quarter
  • How to localize your pricing to see real growth internationally

We hired Price Intelligently because we want to ground everything that we do in data and feedback.

Suneet BhattVP Marketing, Chartbeat