Build & scale with  Paddle AI Launchpad

AI Launchpad, a Paddle initiative, is driven by our desire to empower AI innovators beyond the ideation stage, through a 6-week program covering product strategy, go-to-market strategy, and finance & operations. Our vision is to guide Founders in reaching the pinnacle of their market niche through our comprehensive program.
Expert mentorship
Leverage mentorship from leaders across Paddle and the wider SaaS industry
Exclusive access
Unlock exclusive benefits and masterclasses to scale your product and go-to-market strategies
Collaborative community
Connect with AI Founders and innovators with a diverse range of experience
6 weeks. 30 AI founders. Working together to set your path towards sustainable growth.
- Product strategy Test and learn to find your product market fit
- Go-to-market strategy Find and reach your target customers
- Finance & operations Build a solid financial footing to scale
Our AI program will equip founders with the knowledge and strategies needed to propel their AI businesses to the top of their industry
Christian Owens, Paddle Founder & Executive Chairman
You should apply if you are
- AI-focussed Your product leverages Artificial Intelligence. This could be anything from machine learning applications to AI-powered software tools.
- Beyond ideation By the start of the of the program you have a minimal viable product to put masterclass learnings and insights into practice.
- Ready to scale You have a small but growing customer base or an MRR of under $20k, showing clear signs of market traction and potential for growth.
If you’re building or scaling an AI startup join our six week program and get access to exclusive benefits and a wealth of industry expertise in successfully bringing your product to market. Space is limited so applications may close early if all the spots are filled.
Key dates:
- 31 Aug Applications close
- 12 Sep Cohort begins
- 25 Oct Demo week
FAQs
The program is run remotely via Zoom.
Interested founders can apply through our website by filling out a short application form. Our team will review all applications and select participants for each cohort.
No specific prerequisites, except that the founders' business ideas or businesses must leverage AI and comply with Paddle's Acceptable Use Policy.
No you do not need to be using Paddle to apply and participate in the AI Launchpad. However, to qualify for the $25,000 cash prize you will need to have a Paddle checkout.
For any additional questions, please reach us at launchpad@paddle.com