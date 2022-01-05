How iMobie moved to SaaS and increased conversions 20%

Optimizing for better conversion

The Paddle team implemented a number of solutions to help iMobie overcome its conversion challenge, successfully implement the new SaaS model and gain a better understanding of their customers.

To address conversions, Paddle implemented its Pricing API, which provides automatic localization on iMobie’s pricing page, with geo-specific pricing, currency and tax calculations. This was part of introducing the Paddle Checkout, a simplified overlay with a user experience designed to maximize conversions, continuously A/B tested to ensure optimization over time and embedded as part of the main website.

Finally, Paddle ensured iMobie would benefit from improved data analytics and insight, installing tools to help track user behaviour at the checkout and better understand the customer journey. The Account Manager continuously shares this information alongside tailored advice to suit iMobie’s specific site and customer trends.

These changes have provided the foundation for iMobie to improve conversions and implement a SaaS model. Further improvements will be realized by upgrading the User Account Area with guidance from the Paddle team, and moving away from the legacy license key system for new products, a process that has already started with Anyfix and AnyUnlock.