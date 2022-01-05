2x revenue & +35% conversions: How iMyMac monetized 10,000 daily users

Turning 10,000s of free users into customers

iMyMac provides software to help people clean, speed up and optimize their Mac. Its Mac Cleaner, PowerMyMac and Video Converter products are used by 10,000 Mac owners every day. As it worked to expand into new markets, and leverage the depth of its freemium user base, iMyMac needed a more strategic billing and payments partner, one with knowledge of the Chinese market.

In particular, it wanted specialist support to build out its SaaS offer, improving the conversion rate of freemium users to monthly subscribers. As it focused on conversions and expansion, iMyMac wanted to address several issues:

1. Uncertainty about how to optimize the user experience and checkout process in a way that would improve customer conversion globally

2. A lack of deep localisation capability in new growth markets outside the US and China

3. Significant chargebacks, with no help or feedback from the existing billing provider on how to rectify this

High chargeback rates, below-par conversions and payment acceptance of freemium customers and barriers to entry in new markets meant iMyMac needed to overhaul its billing and payments processes to enable its next stage of growth.