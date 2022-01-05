How Matomo saved 2 days of dev time a month

“Before, we had to use 10-15 plug-ins just to get the features we needed.”

Matomo is an all-in-one web analytics platform that lets its customers effectively measure success while keeping 100% ownership of their data. On launching in 2016, the company built their tech stack on an open source ecommerce platform. While this solution served its purpose, Lead developer and Innocraft Co-Founder Thomas Steur knew that these billing processes could be more efficient, he explains:

“To get the features we needed, we had to use 10-15 plug-ins. This meant at least one or two updates every week as well as the extra time to go through and address any problems or bugs that came up.

“While it was good to have the control to be able to go in and fix things in the open source modules, it meant spending 3 to 4 hours a week just to keep everything secure and running.”

As Matomo started to look at serving more customers globally, the team faced new challenges including allowing customers in new markets to pay using their preferred payment method. Despite integrating with other payment service providers, they were still limited to Visa and Mastercard, in only 2 currencies:

“As a New Zealand business, it’s difficult to accept payments globally. We needed to be able to accept local currencies and payments from local cards but with our previous setup, it just wasn’t possible.”

On selling in more countries, the burden of managing payment security and tax compliance in multiple markets also became clear.

“If we thought about being tax compliant in every country, that would be a lot of work that you just can’t do as a startup.”

Matomo also experienced a card verification attack, which saw more than 55,000 card checks running through the site. This was flagged by Matomo’s previous provider and resulted in their account being temporarily suspended:

“Our account was suspended for two days, during which we couldn’t take any payments. Each check cost us as well. The whole incident cost us $25,000. We knew we needed to find another solution.”