How Relay.app went live in weeks and now sells globally without any barriers

The company

Billed as the next generation of workflow automation, Relay.app is an automation tool that combines one-click AI assistance and human oversight to save you time on repeated tasks.

The team behind the start-up is based across the US, Canada, and Europe and wants to make our working lives easier by automating the mundane and streamlining workflows across a wide variety of tools.

Keen to continually innovate, the founders – who include product, design, and engineering leaders from Google – have recently added AI features to their app, leveraging Chat GPT, for example, to suggest content for emails or to summarize notes – all of which can be approved by a human before being used.

Not surprisingly, Relay.app has been quick to gain traction. Its early customers include fast-growing companies like Ramp, Skyflow, Warp, Motion, Lumos, and Tavus. It has also raised $8.2 million in funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz and Khosla Ventures.