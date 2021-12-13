How Themepunch has partnered with Paddle to drive its subscription model

A Strategic Partnership

Since integrating with Paddle in 2020, Moritz has worked closely with Paddle’s Revenue Delivery Advisors on new ways to drive business growth. This has included strategic insights for moving to subscriptions as well as optimizations, such as localizing pricing on the website and in the checkout. He says:

“I didn’t expect us to have such a close partnership with Paddle. Our Revenue Delivery Advisor, Paula, was really knowledgeable in our initial conversations and since then we have found our quarterly business review sessions extremely valuable. It creates a strong feedback loop which benefits everyone.”

In working with thousands of SaaS businesses around the world, Paddle’s Advisors are able to offer strategic recommendations and insights, based on what other businesses are doing and how they use the Paddle product.

“We really benefit from Paddle’s experience in that way. We can understand what other businesses are doing, then pick and choose the elements that might help us too.”

Better checkout experience lifts sales from day one

On switching to Paddle, Themepunch had anticipated a slight dip in sales but in fact, it saw a 20% increase compared to its previous provider from day one.

“Paddle’s branded inline checkout allowed us to build a checkout experience that our customers trust - they are happy to complete the process and pay through our website directly.”

Boosting revenue with renewals and upgrades

When Themepunch launched with Paddle, it moved away from exclusively selling lifetime licenses and added tiered subscription packages to its roster. After a strong uptake, Themepunch worked with Paddle to develop its renewal and upgrade flows.

“Our marketing team is still driving acquisition but as the market becomes more competitive, we know that retaining customers is of equal importance if we’re to scale.”

Themepunch’s move to subscriptions took place in 2020 during the pandemic. With this and a relatively new renewal flow, the renewal rate was predicted to be 50%.

With Paddle’s help, Themepunch beat this prediction with an actual renewal rate of over 55% – something they are looking forward to improving even more with further optimizations. Moritz says: