CFO Office Hours - Why sales tax compliance matters for growing software companies

What's this session about:

Hundreds of potential tax legislations could apply to digital goods and services globally. Software businesses, especially CFOs and founders, must stay on top of sales tax laws to avoid financial and legal consequences.



But with no standardized system across the board, where do you start, and is it really that important?



Join us for the latest in our series focussed on those in finance roles and founders who are ‘wearing all the hats’, seeking to stay ahead in the software industry as we talk all things tax.



Join Philip Watson, CFO at Paddle, Clive Alley, Global Director of Tax at Paddle and some of the Paddle tax team in this webinar, as they discuss:

Different ways to manage/resource a global tax footprint

What are the hardest bits of managing global indirect tax?

What happens if you don’t do it?

B2B vs B2C tax misconceptions

Basic differences between US sales tax and VAT/GST type regimes



This isn't just a webinar; it's a roundtable discussion with Paddle’s finance leaders. We'll exchange ideas, experiences, and best practices, giving attendees actionable insights and strategies.