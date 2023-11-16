Webinar
First look into the OpenView SaaS Benchmarks Report 2023
Join Paddle and Openview to discover the benchmarks that are shaping the industry's future in this year's SaaS Benchmarks Report from OpenView and Paddle.
Join Kyle Poyar, and Andrew Davies, as they delve into the survey data and discuss the most interesting findings, providing practical insights for SaaS leaders.
1 hour
Originally streamed Nov 16, 2023
What's this session about:
The 2023 SaaS Benchmarks Report, with a record-breaking 710 responses from the SaaS industry, will provide valuable insights to help you assess the performance of your business.
Key topics covered:
- Efficiency metrics and the increasing importance of ARR per FTE
- The relationship between AI adoption and growth, distinguishing between effective and ineffective use cases
- A comparison of metrics for vertical and horizontal SaaS, and the lessons we can draw from both approaches
- The use and challenges of a hybrid PLG approach
- How to drive unmatched productivity with efficient PLG and strategic customer expansion
Andrew Davies
CMO, Paddle
Kyle Poyar
Partner, Openview