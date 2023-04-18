From freemium to monetization: How to optimize pricing in a PLG world
How are you optimizing your pricing so you’re not leaving money on the table?
Join Paddle’s Price Intelligently Managing Director, Peter Zotto, and PeerSignal Director of Content & Community, Camille Trent as they unpack pricing and PLG.
Originally streamed Apr 18, 2023
What's this session about:
So you’ve got a PLG billing motion. Or you’re thinking about it. How are you optimizing your pricing so you’re not leaving money on the table?
Customer acquisition is not the only answer to revenue growth. A well-oiled pricing strategy is 7.5x more effective at generating growth than acquisition strategies alone.
They will help your SaaS business find the answers to some burning PLG questions:
- How do I move customers from freemium users to paying, recurring customers?
- How do I price and package my PLG product?
- How do I drive efficient revenue in my PLG billing motion?
- Should I be changing my pricing in the current climate?
- Growth at all costs or growth at low costs?