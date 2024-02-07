Going global the right way: Proven strategies to unlock international SaaS growth
Join SaaS growth expert, Elena Verna, and Paddle CMO, Andrew Davies, as they share the top tips to achieve your international expansion ambitions.
1 hour
Originally streamed Feb 7, 2024
What's this session about:
SaaS leaders everywhere are quick to fall in love with the possibility of the international markets solving all of their growth problems. And while it’s true that expanding globally unlocks a world of revenue, it also unlocks a world of complexities.
Where companies go wrong is that they fail to truly research and validate their assumptions before going international. The result is a disappointing lack of impact for all the effort they’ve put in.
This is what’s called "Internationalization Theater" – when a company talks a big talk about going international without actually doing any meaningful work to get there.
To avoid these pitfalls and successfully tap into global demand, you need a strategic, approach tailored to each new target country or region. In this webinar, Elena Verna and Andrew Davies will share real-world examples of how to go global the right way.
You'll learn:
- The 3-tier framework for prioritizing international opportunities.
- How to structure a regional launch task force that accelerates your entry into new markets.
- A step-by-step guide to validate assumptions before going live, ensuring your global expansion is rooted in solid ground.
Elena Verna
VP Growth, Dropbox
Andrew Davies
CMO, Paddle