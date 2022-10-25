Growth through localization: The secret to launching SaaS in new territories

What's this session about:

Somewhere along your journey, you may have fully tapped your product’s local addressable market for now. Where do you go next? You expand into new territories.

A new region means a larger TAM, and exponential new revenue. The global SaaS industry is predicted to reach a total value of $623.3 billion by the year 2023 - why not tap into it?

But expanding into just one territory comes with its own complexities, imagine expanding into multiple territories. To name a few:

What languages do you need to be able to operate in?

How will pricing your product differ?

Which currencies do you need to be able to bill in?

Will you need to hire more people locally?

How will you remain tax compliant in each territory?

Join Director of Product at Paddle, Lucas Lovell and Product Lead at Lokalise, Alex Pereverzevs as they look to share their experience and expertise on how you can grow through localization.

There might even be a way for you to offload the complexities of localization to someone else so you can focus on growth.

(Spoiler alert: there is and Lucas and Alex have the answer.)

Book your seat for this non-to-be-missed chat.