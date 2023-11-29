How the hidden costs of SaaS billing will cost you in a low-growth macro-environment

What's this session about:

Right now, the north star metrics for SaaS growth have been about driving productivity in teams and “doing more with less”.

Finding that efficient growth will come down to your ability to drive an efficient product-led growth (PLG) motion, expand within the customer base, and drive improved operations. But, if you have a complex stack of disparate software, finding that efficiency in your billing operations will be hard.

Join Paddle CMO Andrew Davies and guest speaker, Forrester’s Lily Varon as they unpack why the hidden costs of fragmented billing operations will cost you in a low-growth macro-economic environment.

Better yet, they will show you why offloading those complexities to a merchant of record (MoR) will accelerate not only your team’s productivity but also your revenue growth.



An MoR makes sense if you're: