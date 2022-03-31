IntroducingPaddle Studios: Original stories to help you build better SaaS   Browse shows
How to adopt PLG principles to scale quicker

Explore the PLG strategies and frameworks driving growth, and expose a few myths along the way.

Hear from Adam Schoenfeld (3x SaaS founder) as he reveals key finding and strategies from 6 months of digging into the data in product-led-growth.

1 hour

Originally streamed Mar 31, 2022

What's this session about:

PLG has started to define a go-to-market movement, an approach that is being used at companies large and small, serving small niche businesses and global behemoths.

Adam Schoenfeld (3x SaaS founder) has spent the last 6 months digging into the data in product-led-growth, publishing his findings at peersignal.orgIn this webinar, we explore the PLG strategies and frameworks driving growth, and expose a few myths along the way.

A few of the topics we will discuss:

  • The data behind analyzing hundreds of PLG companies
  • Does PLG mean no salespeople?
  • How can startups combine top-down (SLG) and bottom-up (PLG), and how can you find an optimal balance between the two?
  • What's the state of SaaS in 2022
  • How does community-led growth fit in?

Adam Schoenfeld

3x SaaS founder @ PeerSignal.org

Andrew Davies

CMO, Paddle