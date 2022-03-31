Webinar
How to adopt PLG principles to scale quicker
Explore the PLG strategies and frameworks driving growth, and expose a few myths along the way.
Hear from Adam Schoenfeld (3x SaaS founder) as he reveals key finding and strategies from 6 months of digging into the data in product-led-growth.
1 hour
Originally streamed Mar 31, 2022
What's this session about:
PLG has started to define a go-to-market movement, an approach that is being used at companies large and small, serving small niche businesses and global behemoths.
Adam Schoenfeld (3x SaaS founder) has spent the last 6 months digging into the data in product-led-growth, publishing his findings at peersignal.org. In this webinar, we explore the PLG strategies and frameworks driving growth, and expose a few myths along the way.
A few of the topics we will discuss:
- The data behind analyzing hundreds of PLG companies
- Does PLG mean no salespeople?
- How can startups combine top-down (SLG) and bottom-up (PLG), and how can you find an optimal balance between the two?
- What's the state of SaaS in 2022
- How does community-led growth fit in?