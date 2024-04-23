How to unlock revenue growth for your mobile app on the web
What's this session about:
Selling your mobile app on the web isn't just a trend, but a strategic move to tap into new revenue opportunities. While app stores like the Google Play or Apple App Store can be beneficial, they also impose design and deployment constraints, and high fees.
By using web funnels (also known as ‘web2app’, or ‘web stores’), you can reach a wider audience, increase revenue, and have more control over your app's success.
In this webinar, Andrey Shahktin of FunnelFox, Vitaly Davydov of Adapty, and Ollie Julien of Paddle will discuss the benefits of selling mobile apps on the web.
You'll Learn:
- Factors to consider before selling your mobile app on the web.
- How to launch your web funnel and store with FunnelFox and Paddle.
- Tactics developers are using to increase sales outside the app stores.
Andrey Shakhtin
CEO & Co-Founder, FunnelFox
Vitaly Davydov
CEO & Co-Founder, Adapty
Ollie Julien
Account Executive