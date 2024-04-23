How to unlock revenue growth for your mobile app on the web

What's this session about:

Selling your mobile app on the web isn't just a trend, but a strategic move to tap into new revenue opportunities. While app stores like the Google Play or Apple App Store can be beneficial, they also impose design and deployment constraints, and high fees.



By using web funnels (also known as ‘web2app’, or ‘web stores’), you can reach a wider audience, increase revenue, and have more control over your app's success.



In this webinar, Andrey Shahktin of FunnelFox, Vitaly Davydov of Adapty, and Ollie Julien of Paddle will discuss the benefits of selling mobile apps on the web.



You'll Learn: