Looking ahead to 2023: How SaaS finance leaders can boost operational efficiency

Actionable insights for scaling efficiently in 2023

Dec 1, 2022

4:30 PM (UTC)

1 hour

What's this session about:

Kick-start your 2023 planning with insights and advice on how to scale efficiently from experts at Spendesk, Notion Capital and Paddle. 

In this Webinar, you’ll learn: 

  • Steps you can take now to maximize your operational efficiency in 2023.
  • The importance of an efficient tech stack.
  • What to expect from the VC market over the next 12 months.
  • How efficiency and scalability in finance can set you on a path to profitability.

Danielle Keeven

VP of Finance at Paddle

Sophie Bunce

Director of FP&A at Paddle

Julien Lafouge

CFO at Spendesk

Stephanie Opdam

Principal at Notion Capital