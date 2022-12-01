Webinar
Looking ahead to 2023: How SaaS finance leaders can boost operational efficiency
Actionable insights for scaling efficiently in 2023
What's this session about:
Kick-start your 2023 planning with insights and advice on how to scale efficiently from experts at Spendesk, Notion Capital and Paddle.
In this Webinar, you’ll learn:
- Steps you can take now to maximize your operational efficiency in 2023.
- The importance of an efficient tech stack.
- What to expect from the VC market over the next 12 months.
- How efficiency and scalability in finance can set you on a path to profitability.
Danielle Keeven
VP of Finance at Paddle
Sophie Bunce
Director of FP&A at Paddle
Julien Lafouge
CFO at Spendesk
Stephanie Opdam
Principal at Notion Capital