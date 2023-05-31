NDR: The sustainable growth SaaS metric
Maintaining high net dollar retention (NDR) can maximize the lifetime value of your customer base, reduce customer acquisition costs, and ensure financial stability in SaaS. But how do you monitor this crucial metric? Better yet, how do you improve it?
Join Stephen Ngo, Lead Strategy Manager at Paddle, Jorge Lluch, Co-Founder at Abacum and Erik Holm, CFO at Planhat as they delve into the importance of NDR for them and their customers.
1 hour
Originally streamed May 31, 2023
What's this session about:
It’s 2023. Real-time visibility on retention and sustainable growth is key.
Key takeaways:
- What impact NDR could have on your business
- What tools and practices are needed to improve NDR
- Top tips and advice from financial and retention experts in SaaS