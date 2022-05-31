Paddle and ProfitWell: Inside the acquisition
The news is finally out – we’ve acquired ProfitWell to automate payments infrastructure for SaaS companies.
It’s a big move that means subscription businesses will be able to plug into Paddle and have their taxes, payments, billing, reporting, retention, and pricing all done for them.
Join CEO Christian Owens and ProfitWell CEO Patrick Campbell as they share more about why they joined forces and what’s next.
Plus they’ll be opening up the floor for an AMA, giving you the chance to ask your questions about Paddle, ProfitWell, the acquisition process or what it means for our customers – anything!
In this webinar:
- Christian and Patrick on why they joined forces
- What the acquisition means for Paddle going forward
- Your questions answered
When: 31st May 2022
Time: 4pm BST/ 11am ET
Patrick Campbell
Patrick Campbell is the CEO of ProfitWell (formerly Price Intelligently), the software for helping subscription companies with their monetization and retention strategies. ProfitWell also provides free turnkey subscription financial metrics for over eight thousand companies. Prior to ProfitWell, Patrick lead Strategic Initiatives for Boston based Gemvara and was an Economist at Google and the US Intelligence community.
Christian Owens
Christian Owens is Founder & CEO of Paddle. Christian created his first software business from his bedroom at the age of 14. Having grown the business to over $1m in revenue he decided to quit school at 16 to focus on building startups, and founded Paddle when he turned 18. In 2016, Christian was named one of Forbes’ “30 under 30” and as a Thiel Fellow by the Thiel Foundation, which supports those who learn by doing rather than by following conventional paths like college.