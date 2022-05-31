Paddle and ProfitWell: Inside the acquisition

The news is finally out – we’ve acquired ProfitWell to automate payments infrastructure for SaaS companies.

It’s a big move that means subscription businesses will be able to plug into Paddle and have their taxes, payments, billing, reporting, retention, and pricing all done for them.

Join CEO Christian Owens and ProfitWell CEO Patrick Campbell as they share more about why they joined forces and what’s next.

Plus they’ll be opening up the floor for an AMA, giving you the chance to ask your questions about Paddle, ProfitWell, the acquisition process or what it means for our customers – anything!

In this webinar:

Christian and Patrick on why they joined forces

What the acquisition means for Paddle going forward

Your questions answered

When: 31st May 2022

Time: 4pm BST/ 11am ET