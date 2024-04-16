Webinar
Unlocking growth: mastering the PLG vs SLG balance in pricing strategies
Join the pricing experts at Price Intelligently by Paddle for this roundtable discussion exploring how to find the right balance of PLG vs SLG in your organization, and explore how both can be leveraged.
What's this session about:
Join the pricing experts at Price Intelligently by Paddle for this roundtable discussion exploring how to find the right balance of PLG vs SLG in your organization, and explore how both can be leveraged in your organization.
We'll exchange ideas, experiences, and best practices, giving attendees actionable insights and strategies to consider around pricing.
In this webinar, we will discuss::
- Why do we need to strike a balance between PLG and SLG?
- Which products should lean to PLG vs SLG?
- How can you use PLG philosophies to build a better-quality sales pipeline?
- Do you know your “a-ha” moment? How can you find it?
- Examples of companies who strike this balance well.
Sanji Johari
Pricing Strategist, Price Intelligently by Paddle
Evan Grubb
Account Executive, Price Intelligently by Paddle
Nika Witczak
Team Lead, Price Intelligently by Paddle