Product-led growth: How to drive customer-centricity and faster growth
Join Paddle and guest Forrester Research as they share practical guidance on how to increase your PLG revenue potential and overcome operational complexities.
1 hour
Originally streamed Sep 26, 2023
What's this session about:
Product-led growth (PLG) is synonymous with SaaS growth in recent times, from hyper-growth start-ups to enterprise-level businesses. While there are best practices that will catapult your growth, there are also complexities that will hold you back.
Customer-centricity and operational efficiency should lie at the heart of your PLG strategy. Join Paddle’s CMO, Andrew Davies, and guest speaker Forrester’s VP Research Director, Lisa Singer, as they discuss the principles, practices, and metrics that come to driving a successful PLG motion.
Key takeaways:
- How product-led growth has evolved
- The use and challenges of a hybrid PLG approach
- PLG benefits and tools, as well as fit assessment, workflow, and success metrics
Andrew Davies
CMO, Paddle
Lisa Singer
VP Research Director, Forrester