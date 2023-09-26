Product-led growth: How to drive customer-centricity and faster growth

What's this session about:

Product-led growth (PLG) is synonymous with SaaS growth in recent times, from hyper-growth start-ups to enterprise-level businesses. While there are best practices that will catapult your growth, there are also complexities that will hold you back.



Customer-centricity and operational efficiency should lie at the heart of your PLG strategy. Join Paddle’s CMO, Andrew Davies, and guest speaker Forrester’s VP Research Director, Lisa Singer, as they discuss the principles, practices, and metrics that come to driving a successful PLG motion.



Key takeaways: