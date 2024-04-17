Productique: PLG and Growth

What's this session about:

Productique is a space where founders of product-first companies meet to discuss product and growth-related topics. We aim to create a community of experts, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts who are willing to share insights and learn about innovative ways to grow, by prioritising product strategies. Through quarterly talks, panels, content and workshops, we hope to be able to share best practices and practical tips to help you build your business.



Join our event to hear directly from Leah Tharin - Interim CPGO, Growth & Scale Advisor for B2B.