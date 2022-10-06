ProfitWell Metrics by Paddle: Live training session

What's this session about:

Subscription analytics sits at the heart of SaaS growth. Whether you are doing day-to-day reporting, the last quarter’s reports or investor decks, you should always be able to go deeper and deeper on why you're growing (or not).

Now that you’ve signed up for ProfitWell Metrics by Paddle, you have access to out-of-the-box dashboards and reports to do just that.

Next step - start using it to help you understand and grow your business like 30 000 other subscription businesses have done.

Join Director of Product, Neel Desai, for a training session on how to make the most of ProfitWell Metrics’ real-time reporting — helping you understand and grow your business.

Neel will walk you through the tools that ProfitWell Metrics has to offer:

Live Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) dashboards

Core retention, trial conversion, and unit economics KPIs

Customer health scores and product engagement

How to use the powerful benchmarking and segmentation tools

Neel will host a live Q&A on anything about the tools, reports and great work- arounds that ProfitWell Metrics offers.

