Webinar
Removing friction to drive growth
In partnership with Pendo
1 hour
Originally streamed May 19, 2022
Eliminating user friction
Join Paddle and leading product adoption platform Pendo as we explore proven ways to remove friction from the customer experience. We'll be covering the full journey: from a customer's first visit to your website, through conversion and activation, retention, and upsells.
In this session we will discuss:
- How to identify points of friction in your customer experience
- The best tools we're using to test and improve customer experience
- Ways of eliminating friction before a user becomes a customer
- Creating a seamless user onboarding experience
- Strategies to remove friction in your product usage
- How other PLG businesses are removing friction
