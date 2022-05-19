AnnouncementWe've raised $200m to supercharge SaaS companies' global growth  Read more
Webinar

Removing friction to drive growth

In partnership with Pendo

In this webinar you will gain a better understanding of:

1 hour

Originally streamed May 19, 2022

Eliminating user friction

Join Paddle and leading product adoption platform Pendo as we explore proven ways to remove friction from the customer experience. We'll be covering the full journey: from a customer's first visit to your website, through conversion and activation, retention, and upsells.

In this session we will discuss:

  • How to identify points of friction in your customer experience
  • The best tools we're using to test and improve customer experience
  • Ways of eliminating friction before a user becomes a customer
  • Creating a seamless user onboarding experience
  • Strategies to remove friction in your product usage
  • How other PLG businesses are removing friction

Mike Wakeling

Principal Product Manager @ Paddle

Dom Leverment

Product Manager @ Paddle

Nichole Mace

Product Leader @ Pendo

