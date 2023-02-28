Webinar
Revenue growth metrics that matter most in 2023
Learn what metrics you should be focussing this year for your SaaS business
What's this session about:
Scaling SaaS for 2023 is going to be hard in the current macroeconomics. But armed with the laser focus on the right metrics and operational benchmarks, revenue growth and reduced risk are in your grasp.
Join Ray Rike, Founder and CEO at RevOps Squared, Ben Murray, the SaaS CFO and Andrew Davies, Paddle CMO, as they discuss what metrics you should be focussing this year for your SaaS business.
You’ll find out:
- The most important revenue growth benchmarks to be aware of.
- Five SaaS revenue growth efficiency metrics that matter more.
- How to build your infrastructure for revenue growth and reduced risk.
- Big trends to care about this year and more.
Save your seat today.
Ray Rike
Founder & CEO @ RevOps Squared
Ben Murray
Founder @ The SaaS CFO
Andrew Davies
CMO @ Paddle