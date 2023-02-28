ReportPaddle recognized as notable vendor in Forrester's 2023 SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions Landscape  Download free
Webinar

Revenue growth metrics that matter most in 2023

Learn what metrics you should be focussing this year for your SaaS business

Feb 28, 2023

5:30 PM (UTC)

1 hour

Join RevOps Squared, The SaaS CFO and Paddle CMO to learn what metrics you should be focussing this year for your SaaS business

What's this session about:

Scaling SaaS for 2023 is going to be hard in the current macroeconomics. But armed with the laser focus on the right metrics and operational benchmarks, revenue growth and reduced risk are in your grasp. 

Join Ray Rike, Founder and CEO at RevOps Squared, Ben Murray, the SaaS CFO and Andrew Davies, Paddle CMO, as they discuss what metrics you should be focussing this year for your SaaS business. 

You’ll find out: 

  • The most important revenue growth benchmarks to be aware of. 
  • Five SaaS revenue growth efficiency metrics that matter more.
  • How to build your infrastructure for revenue growth and reduced risk. 
  • Big trends to care about this year and more.

Ray Rike

Founder & CEO @ RevOps Squared

Ben Murray

Founder @ The SaaS CFO

Andrew Davies

CMO @ Paddle