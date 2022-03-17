Webinar
Sales-assisted billing: The good, the bad, the ugly
Industry learning on sales-assisted billing motions
Hear about the challenges of sales-assisted billing for fast-growth software companies and best practices from experts.
1 hour
Originally streamed Mar 17, 2022
What's this session about:
Industry learning
- Discussions on the challenges & complexities SaaS companies face with sales-assisted billing motions
- Best practices on invoicing and how Paddle helps software companies grow their B2B revenue in an automated and compliant way
Fireside chat with Paddle build partner Applied
- Reflections on key learnings from the invoicing discovery process, during which Paddle analyzed pain points and identified the best solutions
Early Access launch
- Be the first to know about Paddle's new Invoicing solution built for B2B SaaS companies
- We will reveal new features and host a live Q&A so you can learn more about how you can join Early Access and start selling via a sales-assisted motion with Paddle