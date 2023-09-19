The state of SaaS Pricing: Data and insights driving pricing decisions in 2023
Join our pricing strategists to find out how B2B SaaS businesses are getting smarter in a tougher market (and how you can get a cut above the competition).
1 hour
Originally streamed Sep 19, 2023
What's this session about:
They’ll be diving into the data and recommendations around:
- The SaaS revenue metrics leaders are focussing on optimizing.
- The pricing and packaging strategies dominating the market.
- Where you can set yourselves apart from the competition.
Sarah DeVries
Pricing Strategist, Price Intelligently by Paddle
Sanji Johari
Pricing Strategist, Price Intelligently by Paddle