Unlocking growth outside the US: navigating the complexities of international SaaS expansion

What's this session about:

There is a world of customers beyond the US. If you’re not selling internationally, you’re leaving money on the table.



Software companies are born global by default. From day one, this creates huge opportunities, and also huge challenges.



Managing the growing complexity of subscriptions, tax, invoicing and payments, as SaaS businesses start to head upmarket and grow their customer base, can seem daunting.



Using a Merchant of Record (MoR) is your US passport to selling globally without administrative and financial headaches. An MoR takes away the back-office pain of handling international transactions, minimizing cross-border payment failures, removing global tax complications, and enhancing customer acquisition through localized pricing and payment options



Join Tripp Brockway, GM of Americas at Paddle as he discusses how Paddle, as a Merchant of Record, can help with:

Better payment acceptance

Faster market penetration

Simpler customer acquisition

Global expansion without the compliance headache





