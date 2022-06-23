Why bringing PLG and SLG together is a winning formula and how to do it

What's this session about:

There are two main types of sales motion: product-led growth and sales-led growth. There is a reason that the biggest B2B SaaS companies do both. To achieve business growth with both upmarket and downmarket audiences - you need both.

But are you making it harder than it needs to be?

Hybrid billing is a fast-growing trend in SaaS. Combining inbound sales through a checkout with sales-driven invoicing is often lucrative but doubles go-to-market complexity.

But instead of repeating the same cycle of complex challenges - why not learn from those who have walked the path before you?

What is the secret to the winning formula of hybrid billing?

What challenges can you expect as you adopt this strategy head on?

Join Director of Product for Invoicing at Paddle Lucas Lovell and Head of Growth at Iconosquare Jonas Couffignal for a not-to-missed fireside chat to answer these questions and more.