ProfitWell Metrics
Get real-time subscription email updates sent to your inbox
- Category ProfitWell Metrics
Subscription revenue data
- Docs Documentation
- Maintained by Paddle
Get notifications about the customer activities that matter to you, and send them straight to your inbox.
- Choose what email notifications you get: New signups, plan upgrades & downgrade, cancellations and failed payments
- Select frequency of alerts
- Set notifications for specific deal sizes
- Track team performance and stay on top of your customer activity
- Ready to go in just a few clicks!
Get started with ProfitWell Metrics for free today
Keep your finger on the pulse of your subscription business, with revenue reporting that updates in real time - 100% free