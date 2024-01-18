WebinarUnpack the hidden costs of fragmented SaaS billing - Nov 29th   Join us
    Subscription revenue data
Get notifications about the customer activities that matter to you, and send them to the right Slack channel.

  • Choose what Slack notifications to get: New signups, plan upgrades & downgrade, cancellations and failed payments
  • Select frequency of alerts
  • Set notifications for specific deal sizes
  • Track team performance and stay on top of your customer activity
  • Ready to go in just a few clicks!

