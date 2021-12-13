We take data privacy seriously and we ensure the highest level of protection and diligence when it comes to the collection, use and retention of the personal data of all candidates applying for a position at Paddle.

We care about your personal data and want you to be informed about how we use your personal data in the hiring process and the rights you have in relation to your personal data. Below you’ll find information about the personal data we collect, what we do with it, with whom we share it, how we secure it, how long we store it for and what rights you have as an applicant.

This information relates to anyone applying for a role at Paddle, so please read it through carefully.

Last updated 12 July 2019

What personal data is collected about me?

Depending on how far along you get through the application process, we typically ask you for the following personal information:

Your full name.

You contact information – email address, postal address, phone number, city and country.

Your background details – CV or resume, including cover letter, academic qualifications, work experience, transcripts and/or similar.

Publicly available information – your profile information, academic qualifications and work experience from publicly available sources relevant for the hiring process, e.g. your LinkedIn profile.

Employment-related information – information about the type of employment you are looking for or may be interested in, including current and required compensation, benefits, notice period and other job preferences.

Information regarding your right to work in the UK, visa status and other immigration-related details.

Interview information – details from interviews and outcomes of any recruiting exercise you complete, including tests, presentations and your responses to our application questions.

Other information you voluntarily give us during the selection process, including through interviews or take-home tasks.

References from your previous employer (only requested after you’ve accepted an offer from Paddle).

A form of identification and insurance numbers (only requested after you’ve accepted an offer from Paddle).

Providing this information is optional, but if you choose not to we may not have enough information about you to consider your application.

In addition to the above, we also ask for some sensitive personal data like your gender and ethnicity.

We only ever ask for this information to keep track of our equal opportunities monitoring, to make sure we’re complying with anti-discrimination laws and to see if we are able to attract a diverse range of applicants.

We always anonymize this data when we report on it and we won’t consider it as part of your application.

If you are uncomfortable with sharing this data, you can always select the option “prefer not to say”. Selecting this option won’t negatively impact your application in any way.

How do you gather my data?

We typically get most of your personal information directly from you, but we may get some information about you from other sources:

We may get information about you (usually your name and contact details) from publicly available sources such as LinkedIn, Dribbble, GitHub or your personal website.

We may receive your personal information from recruitment firms. We ask all recruitment agencies we work with to get your consent before sharing your CV, portfolio or contact information with us.

We may collect workplace references from the people you’ve listed as referees. This only happens after we’ve extended an offer to you.

How and why is my data used?

We collect and use personal data for reasons related to your application and always in accordance with applicable data protection laws. Specifically, we collect and use personal data to:

Make hiring decisions.

Reach out to you throughout the hiring process.

Run recruitment and promotion processes.

Run reference checks (we’ll always tell you before running these checks).

Contact you for a different role that we think might be of interest, based on the information you’ve provided.

Fulfil our immigration and employment law obligations.

To serve our legitimate interests to hire qualified and appropriate people, to find the right candidate for future vacancies and to secure, defend and develop our business.

Track our equal opportunities, diversity and other recruitment performance (we anonymize your data for these purposes).

Who is my personal data shared with?

We share your data with the following people:

Internally with our People and Talent Team, Hiring Team and people in other teams who are involved in your hiring process (these are generally people you meet during the interview process).

Recruitment or executive search agencies involved in recruiting you (this only applies if you’ve applied with us through an agency as we normally share feedback, offer details and other information regarding your application with the agency who submitted your application for a role at Paddle).

Software companies that support our recruitment process such as Greenhouse, our applicant tracking system.

In some circumstances, we may share your details with other parties to comply with the law or to protect our rights, property or safety.

What security is in place to protect my data?

Paddle takes technical, physical, and organizational measures to ensure that your personal data is properly secured against unauthorised or unlawful use, alteration, unauthorised access or disclosure, accidental or wrongful destruction and loss.

We also take steps to limit access to your personal data to people who may, at certain times, be granted access to it. These will be individuals involved in your interview process. After the recruitment process is concluded for the role, people who are involved in the hiring lose access to your data.

We ensure that any third parties processing your personal data do so in a secure and confidential manner.

Does Paddle retain my data?

Yes, but only as long as is necessary to satisfy the purpose for which it was collected and used - unless a longer period is needed because of legal obligations or to defend a legal claim.

If you apply for a role and your application isn’t successful, we hold your information for up to four years. The further you get in the application process, the longer we’re likely to keep your information.

We keep your data for two main reasons: To consider you as a candidate for other opportunities. In case we face a legal challenge about our decision.

If you would like us to delete your personal data sooner (from 6 months after the hiring process has concluded), you can get in touch with us. See the information below under ‘What are my rights?’ for more details.

If you accept employment with Paddle, your personal data will be held on the basis set out by EU law, which is detailed to all employees. This will generally be for the duration of your employment plus any applicable statutory retention periods.

What are my rights?

You have the right to:

Ask for a copy of all (or some) of the personal data we hold about you.

Ask us to correct inaccurate data that we hold about you.

Ask us to delete, 'block' or suppress your data – but, for legal reasons, we may not always be able to do this at the time you request it.

Stop us from using your data for direct marketing purposes (we rarely do this with candidate data, though we may reach out to invite you to an event we host if we think it would be of interest).

Withdraw any consent you’ve previously given us about your personal data.

If you want to message us regarding your data or withdraw your consent, please contact us by emailing privacy@paddle.com.

If you’ve been talking to a member of our Talent Acquisition team, they’ll also be happy to handle this request.