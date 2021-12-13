Paddle Invoicing Sandbox Terms of Use

Last Updated: 16 March 2022.

These Sandbox Terms of Use ("Sandbox Terms") is an Agreement between you and Paddle.com Market Ltd. (“Paddle”) (collectively the “Parties”) which governs your use of the Paddle Invoicing Sandbox made available by Paddle through https://sandbox-vendors.paddle.com (“Sandbox”).

By accessing and using the Sandbox, you acknowledge that you have read, understood and agree to be bound the terms and conditions of these Sandbox Terms and all terms, policies and guidelines incorporated in the Sandbox Terms by reference (including Privacy Policy which can be found at https://paddle.com/privacy (or such other URL that Paddle may provide from time to time)).

If you do not agree to these Sandbox Terms, you do not have our permission to, and may not access or use the Sandbox in any way. The Sandbox is offered to you conditional on your acceptance of these Sandbox Terms.

We may make changes to these Sandbox Terms from time to time. When we do, we will revise the “Last Updated” date given above. Modifications are effective upon publication. It is your responsibility to review these Sandbox Terms frequently and to remain informed of any changes to them. The then-current version of these Sandbox Terms will supersede all earlier versions. You agree that your continued use of the Sandbox after such changes have been published will constitute your acceptance of such revised Sandbox Terms. Disputes arising under these Sandbox Terms will be resolved in accordance with the version of these Terms that was in effect at the time the dispute arose.

ANY ACCESS TO THE INVOICING SANDBOX IS WITH THE PRIOR CONSENT OF PADDLE. IF YOU ARE A DIRECT COMPETITOR OF PADDLE OR OTHERWISE DO NOT HAVE EXPRESS CONSENT FROM PADDLE TO USE THIS SERVICE YOU MAY NOT USE THE INVOICING SANDBOX.

The Parties agree as follows:

INVOICING SANDBOX

Paddle hosts and retains physical control over the Invoicing Sandbox and only makes the Invoicing Sandbox available for access and use by you over the internet through a web-browser or mobile device. Nothing in this Agreement obligates Paddle to deliver or make available any copies of computer programs or code from the Invoicing Sandbox to you. Paddle reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to discontinue the Invoicing Sandbox and revoke access and use of the Invoicing Sandbox at any time.

LICENCE

Subject to the Sandbox Terms, Paddle grants you a non-exclusive, non-sublicensable and non-transferable right to access and use the Sandbox the duration of this agreement, for the sole purpose of assessing whether you wish to subscribe to the services offered by Paddle.

Except for the rights expressly granted in these Sandbox Terms, Paddle reserves all rights, title and interest in and to the Invoicing Sandbox, including all related intellectual property rights. No rights are granted to you other than as expressly set forth herein.

CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION

As a user of the Invoicing Sandbox, you may be exposed to early, pre-release materials and information regarding the Services which are currently unreleased. You acknowledge and agree that information shared as part of the Invoicing Sandbox, whether written or oral, in any form, is “Confidential Information” considered proprietary by Paddle and subject restrictions contained below.

All Confidential Information provided by one party to any other party under these Sandbox Terms is deemed to be confidential. The receiving party shall not use, disclose, or otherwise take any advantage of such Confidential Information. In particular:

Each party shall exercise the same degree of care to avoid the publication or dissemination of the confidential information of the other party as it affords to its own confidential information of a similar nature which it desires not to be published or disseminated, which in any event shall not be less than reasonable care.

Confidential Information disclosed under these Sandbox Terms shall only be used by the receiving party within the purpose of these Sandbox Terms or the performance of its obligations hereunder. The receiving party agrees not to use the disclosing party’s confidential information except in the course of performing hereunder and will not use such confidential information for its own benefit or for the benefit of any third party.

The obligation of the parties not to disclose confidential information shall survive the termination or cancellation of these Sandbox Terms. However, no party shall be obligated to protect confidential information of the other party which: