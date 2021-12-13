Last Updated: 26 April 2022.

This addendum (the "Addendum") operates in conjunction with the agreement entered into by the Parties (together, the “Agreement”).

RECITALS:

(A) The Parties have entered into an agreement, for the purpose of appointing Paddle (as defined in the Agreement) as the Supplier’s non-exclusive reseller of the Product across all territories;

(B) Paddle is developing certain integrations (referred to herein as the “Beta Integration”) to complement its existing set of commercially available Services.

(C) The Parties have agreed to vary the Agreement as set out in this Addendum.

The Parties agree as follows: