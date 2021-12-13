SaaStock Twitter Prize Draw Terms and Conditions
The Prize Draw is open to entrants over the age of 18-years-old, excluding employees and related persons of Paddle (as defined in the Terms and Conditions), and must be completed by 12:00 BST on 10 October.
Those who enter via Twitter will be in a Prize Draw to win two tickets to SaaStock 2022. One winner will be drawn and will be notified via Twitter direct message on 11th October 2022.
By entering this Prize Draw, you agree to the collection, retention, usage and distribution of your Personal Data in order to process the entry and contact you about your prize draw entry. You can read our Privacy Policy here.
Paddle.com Market Limited Prize Draw Terms and Conditions
- This Prize Draw is organised and managed in the United Kingdom by Paddle.com Market Limited (“Paddle”), whose registered office is at Judd House, 18-29 Mora Street, London, EC1V 8BT, UK. The following terms and conditions stipulate the rules of the Prize Draw (“Terms and Conditions”).
- By entering into the Prize Draw, all Participants will be deemed to have accepted and be bound by these Terms and Conditions, which shall be interpreted by Paddle in its sole discretion.
- The Prize Draw will run from 16:00 BST on 6 October to 12:00 BST on 10 October. Entries outside this time period will not be considered.
- To enter the Prize Draw, the Participant must follow all directions prescribed by Paddle in the applicable tweet, in full, and provide all required relevant data, such as a valid email address.
- Participants may only enter the Prize Draw once. Multiple submissions of the same entry or multiple submissions from the same Participant will not result in additional entries into the Prize Draw, and may risk all submissions from the same Participant being void.
- One winner will be chosen from a random draw of entries received in accordance with these Terms and Conditions. The draw will be performed by a manual number generator that will represent a valid submission, administered by Paddle and under the supervision of an independent observer, unassociated with Paddle. The draw will take place on 11 October.
- The winner will receive the prize outlined on the applicable email and/or tweet that makes reference to this Prize Draw.
- Paddle accepts no responsibility for any costs associated with the prize and not specifically included in the prize.
- The winner will be notified by email on the date of the drawing. If a winner does not respond to Paddle within 3 days of being notified, then the winner’s prize will be forfeited, and Paddle shall be entitled to select another winner in accordance with the process described above. If a winner rejects their prize or the entry is invalid or in breach of these Terms and Conditions, the winner’s prize will be forfeited, and Paddle shall be entitled to select another winner in accordance with the process described above.
- The prize will be sent to the winner via post, or by other means as specified in the applicable email and/or tweet that makes reference to this Prize Draw. The prize will be sent to the winner within 30 days of their response to the notification that they have won.
- The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no cash alternative is offered.
- Paddle reserves the right to replace the prize with an alternative prize of equal or higher value if the circumstances beyond the control of Paddle make it necessary to do so.
- Paddle shall process any Personal Data you supply as part of your entry in accordance with its Privacy Policy, and in accordance with applicable Data Protection Legislation. By entering this Prize Draw, you agree to the collection, retention, usage and distribution of your Personal Data in order to process the entry and contact you about your Prize Draw entry.
- Participant accepts that Paddle may use some identifying information in social media promotions. Participant can opt out by notifying us via email at marketing@paddle.com.
- Paddle accepts no responsibility for any damage, loss, liabilities, injury or disappointment incurred or suffered by you as a result of entering this Prize Draw or accepting the prize, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law in which case that liability is limited to the minimum amount allowable by law.
- If for any reason any aspect of this Prize Draw is not capable of running as planned, including by reason of infection by computer virus, network failure, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures or any cause beyond the control of Paddle which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this promotion, Paddle may in its sole discretion cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the promotion or invalidate any affected entries, where required.
- Participants in the Prize Draw are deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions upon submission. Paddle reserves the right to refuse entry or refuse to award the prize to anyone in breach of these Terms and Conditions.
- These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by English law and the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction.