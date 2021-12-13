Factsheet
Selling SaaS globally
Selling SaaS globally
Find out just how big the growth opportunity of selling globally is and the barriers to overcome so you can seize it.
SaaS companies can scale fast by tapping into the global market, which is predicted to reach a total value of $623.3 billion by the end of 2023. But selling on a global scale comes with its risks and challenges.
We've pulled together the key facts and figures, concepts and tasks that you'll need to get a handle on to make the most of your global potential.
Included in the factsheet:
- The size of the global opportunity
- Insights on global customer experience
- Challenges for your payment infrastructure
- Requirements for hiring globally