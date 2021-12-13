Features

In-App Purchase

Get all the benefits of the App Store without the hefty price tag and boost your revenue with Paddle.

In-app purchase by Paddle

Boost revenue with Paddle In-App Purchase

The Epic Games v. Apple verdict clears the way for app creators to choose an alternative to Apple's payment system and its 15-30% fee.

More flexible billing

Paddle In-App Purchase comes with more flexible subscription options and retention tools, additional payment methods (alongside Apple Pay), and the choice of more billing models.

Using Apple’s business model

When selling with Paddle, your apps stay on the App Store, but we make the sale – just like Apple. This means we’re liable for all the painful purchase admin, from global sales taxes to customer support. There’s nothing new for you to worry about.

Make more on every sale

With Paddle’s lower fees, you earn more from every purchase. And with advanced payment features we help grow your revenue, retain subscriptions with payment recovery flows, and enable more payment options, like PayPal.

Apple

Paddle

Transactions below $10

15-30%

10%

Transactions from $10+

15-30%

5% + $0.50

Tax management

Billing support

Payment method control

⚠️

Customer support

Refund processing

Subscription management

Subscription pausing

Subscription payment recovery

Payment method updating

Define your own pricing

Local pricing control

Cross-platform support

SaaS billing models

Coupons

Join the waiting list

We’ve postponed our launch as Apple secured a delay on App Store changes to In-App Purchases on December 8th. We’ll share an update once Apple clarifies what will be allowed (or not) regarding third-party IAP payments.

