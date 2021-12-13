In-App Purchase
Get all the benefits of the App Store without the hefty price tag and boost your revenue with Paddle.
Boost revenue with Paddle In-App Purchase
The Epic Games v. Apple verdict clears the way for app creators to choose an alternative to Apple's payment system and its 15-30% fee.
More flexible billing
Paddle In-App Purchase comes with more flexible subscription options and retention tools, additional payment methods (alongside Apple Pay), and the choice of more billing models.
Using Apple’s business model
When selling with Paddle, your apps stay on the App Store, but we make the sale – just like Apple. This means we’re liable for all the painful purchase admin, from global sales taxes to customer support. There’s nothing new for you to worry about.
Make more on every sale
With Paddle’s lower fees, you earn more from every purchase. And with advanced payment features we help grow your revenue, retain subscriptions with payment recovery flows, and enable more payment options, like PayPal.
Apple
Paddle
Transactions below $10
15-30%
10%
Transactions from $10+
15-30%
5% + $0.50
Tax management
✅
✅
Billing support
✅
✅
Payment method control
⚠️
✅
Customer support
❌
✅
Refund processing
❌
✅
Subscription management
❌
✅
Subscription pausing
❌
✅
Subscription payment recovery
❌
✅
Payment method updating
❌
✅
Define your own pricing
❌
✅
Local pricing control
❌
✅
Cross-platform support
❌
✅
SaaS billing models
❌
✅
Coupons
❌
✅
