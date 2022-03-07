PartnersComing Soon
Paddle + ProfitWell Metrics integration
See your subscription metrics in just a few clicks - for free.
Access to real-time subscription and financial metrics you need
Growth, revenue, retention trends
Churn cohort reporting, cash flow from subscriptions
Usage data, subscription and engagement history
Integration in 3 minutes
Boost subscription revenue faster
With Paddle + ProfitWell Metrics integration, you get powerful, out-of-the-box features helping you track your subscription growth in real-time. It enables you to drill into each customer’s subscription and engagement history and monitor your performance. You can analyze churn and improve your retention with churn and cohort reporting, or see how your free trials are converting to paid customers.