Security disclosure

Hall of fame

On behalf of thousands of users and the entire team here at Paddle, we'd like to thank the security researchers who have participated in our vulnerability disclosure program and helped make our products and applications more secure.

Researcher

Vulnerability

Date

Tanvir Ahmed

Rate limiting

October 2022

Kunal Mhaske

Inconsistent application of password policy

July 2022

Samir Gondaliya

Content injection

May 2022

Info for researchers

Found a vulnerability?

Paddle offers a bounty for the discovery and reporting of security vulnerabilities in accordance with our vulnerability disclosure policy. You can learn more about our policy and submit a report on the links below.

Read the policy Submit a report