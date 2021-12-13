The best subscription billing platforms – for every business model

Using the features above, we’ve identified the best subscription billing software for different use cases, including:

Global SaaS businesses with international subscriptions



Domestic SaaS businesses who don’t operate across complex tax jurisdictions



International e-commerce, physical goods and services



Domestic e-commerce, physical goods and services

Best subscription billing software for global SaaS businesses with international subscriptions

Paddle

Key features:

Custom recurring billing

Subscription lifecycle management

Compliance

Multi-currency support

Why Paddle?

Paddle is a specialist platform for SaaS businesses and with Paddle Subscribe, it’s easy to manage recurring billing and build a flexible subscription experience that meets your customers’ needs, including:

Upgrades and downgrades

Price modifications and add-ons

Freemium models and trial periods

Subscription pausing and cancellations.

Every seller that Paddle works with gets instant access to its global multi-acquirer payment infrastructure. This includes local payment methods and currencies at the click of a button with advanced technology for the best payment acceptance rate on checkout, recurring, and add-on/upgrade payments.

The platform is built by SaaS experts and continuously optimized to help sellers increase payment acceptance and reduce churn.

Paddle also takes on all sales tax liability for the transactions to all end customers, absolving sellers from the potentially hefty penalties of any non-compliance. This is especially useful in complex markets like the US, where there are over 11,000 tax jurisdictions to contend with.

About the product

Unlike other subscription billing software, Paddle unifies every aspect of revenue delivery, so businesses selling through it don’t have to complete additional work to integrate subscriptions with payment services providers, accounting software, and tax compliance tools.

Features include:

Paddle Subscribe: Flexible subscription management to meet customer needs across acquisition, renewals, and expansion.



Flexible subscription management to meet customer needs across acquisition, renewals, and expansion. Paddle Managed Payments : Payment routing across multiple payment acquirers, and access to payment methods and currencies to drive higher conversions and successful payments.



: Payment routing across multiple payment acquirers, and access to payment methods and currencies to drive higher conversions and successful payments. Paddle Comply: In-house experts and advanced technology managing global sales tax and payment compliance so you can operate with full integrity.



In-house experts and advanced technology managing global sales tax and payment compliance so you can operate with full integrity. Paddle Data Core: A single stream of accurate revenue data.



A single stream of accurate revenue data. Paddle Managed Support: Outsource customer support tasks relating to payments and subscriptions.



Outsource customer support tasks relating to payments and subscriptions. Revenue Delivery Architects: Support mapping your subscriptions and migrating to Paddle, without causing disruption to you or your customers.

Best subscription software for SaaS businesses who don't operate across complex sales tax jurisdictions

Chargify

Key features:

Custom recurring billing

Subscription lifecycle management

Analytics

Integrations

Why Chargify?

Chargify is a specialized billing and management tool, offering a more flexible approach to billing than some of its more established counterparts.

Perhaps its most distinctive offering being what they call ‘events-based billing’. Events-based billing allows businesses to price and bill customers based on metrics that apply to that business’ value, for example, seconds watched or click-through rates.

About the product

Chargify offers flexible recurring billing and subscription management for B2B SaaS businesses. From within the platform you can see dynamic data for both subscription usage and recurring revenue data.

Chargify has a number of integrations with other software tools that your team can connect in order to get your whole revenue delivery infrastructure working together, including:

Payment gateways

Accounting software

Customer support

Businesses operating in countries with complex sales tax regulations, like the US, would also need to integrate Chargify with a tax compliance tool and have the resources in-house to manage the filing and remittance process, even with a tool in place the business is still ultimately liable.

Remember, as a SaaS business you could be attracting international customers - whether you intend to or not. Keep an eye on where your traffic is coming from - sales tax on software is based on where your customers are based and you don't want to get caught out. Here's more on this from Paddle Chief Strategy Officer Harrison Rose.

Best subscription billing software for international e-commerce, physical goods, and services

Bold Commerce

Key features:

Custom recurring billing

Subscription lifecycle management

Multi-currency support

Why Bold Commerce?

Bold Commerce is a software development company that provides e-commerce solutions for a number of brands around the world, including subscriptions Brightbox and Chaeban and retailers like Staples.

Bold Subscriptions is a way to generate recurring revenue on top of the Bold Checkout solution. It aims to give businesses the power to create custom subscriptions and a flexible customer experience.

About the product

Bold Commerce offers three core products that you can connect:

Subscriptions: APIs to build custom subscriptions

Checkout: A headless checkout solution

Price rules: complex pricing and discounting

For international businesses, Bold offers a localized shopping experience. This includes multiple currencies, access to different payment methods and a multilingual checkout flow.

Bold also offers integrations with other revenue delivery tools including payment gateways, tax compliance and fraud prevention tools.

Best subscription billing software for domestic e-commerce, physical goods, and services

ReCharge

Key features:

Customer recurring billing

Subscription lifecycle management

Analytics

About ReCharge

ReCharge is an e-commerce platform targeting modern subscription businesses, selling physical goods.

It has over 14,000 sellers, servicing 20 million customers, including fast growing companies like Huel, Oatly, Wild Deodorant and Hubble contact lenses.

About the product

Built for subscription e-commerce businesses, ReCharge has focussed on enabling businesses to create a seamless buying experience for their customers, with features including:

A portal where customers can manage their own subscriptions

The ability to combine one-time and subscription purchases

Flexible subscriptions allowing customers to skip or reschedule a delivery

The platform also has an analytics suite, where sellers can track key performance metrics including sales breakdowns, refunds, average order values, and churn rate.

ReCharge also offers support for multiple payment gateways and local payment methods. It also has a number of third party integrations with other tools you might be using to run your business.

Best subscription billing software for PayPal

Paddle

Why Paddle?

Paddle Managed Payments gives you access to a global, multi-acquirer, payment infrastructure out of the box. This allows you to access PayPal payments along with other payment methods like credit card, wire transfer, and Apple Pay, without having to integrate with PayPal or other payment service providers directly.

With other subscription billing software you would need to integrate directly with PayPal in order to process payments. You’d also likely want to accept payments by other methods alongside PayPal which would mean integrating with at least one other provider and incurring an additional set of fees.

