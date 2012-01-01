Customer support outsourcing built for growth
Divert all customer queries related to payments, subscriptions, cancellations, and more to Paddle, so you can focus on your product.
Divert all customer queries related to payments, subscriptions, cancellations, and more to Paddle, so you can focus on your product.
Excellent customer support underpins SaaS revenue retention. As Paddle provides expert advice to customers’ payment and billing queries, your in-house support team can focus on providing expert advice on the product.
Our Billing Support team provides a 24/7 worldwide service. With excellent customer satisfaction scores and a CSAT average of 92%, you can be confident customers are getting the best service.
Paddle’s Billing Support is ready for scale. Our smart chatbot AI helps to triage incoming issues and deals with spikes in queries, so that our support team is always working on the most pressing concerns.
Paddle resolves tax queries, local payment issues and all tricky billing questions that would distract your team.
As SaaS experts, we know how to handle subscriber queries, whether they’re upgrading, changing plans or thinking about cancelling.
Define whether you want to handle refunds and cancellations or to offload all billing queries to Paddle.