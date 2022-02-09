Migration service
Switch to Paddle to grow your SaaS revenue faster, with a migration service that ensures the best customer experience.
Minimize churn when switching
Want to move to our SaaS payments infrastructure, but concerned about putting your subscribers at risk in the process? Paddle’s migration specialists work with you to design the smoothest transition possible and avoid churn.
Uphold data and payment security
Worried about the safety of your customers’ data during the move? Paddle works with its payment partners and your existing providers to ensure the safe and compliant transfer of all billing details.
Bring everything under one roof
Tempted to leave subscribers where they are to avoid disturbing them? With Paddle’s migration service, you can unify all your customers into one place – our SaaS payments infrastructure – without fear of losing them.
A plan for you
Our migration specialists work with you to create a transition plan based on your billing models and current providers.
Seamless billing
Pick up where you left off, billing subscribers through Paddle with minimal risk of churn in the process.
Mapped to your databases
We help you reconcile new subscriber IDs with your existing database to keep your reporting accurate.
PCI compliant vault
We adhere to all data protection regulations when moving subscribers to our secure systems.
We had one dedicated developer working on the migration, and the MVP integration took just four or five days. It was a super easy process, with no downtime or disturbance to our customers.