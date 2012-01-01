Migration service
Switch to Paddle to grow your mobile app and SaaS revenue faster, with a migration service that ensures the best customer experience. We help companies go live in 12 days on average.
Switch to Paddle to grow your mobile app and SaaS revenue faster, with a migration service that ensures the best customer experience. We help companies go live in 12 days on average.
Want to move to our payments infrastructure, but concerned about putting your subscribers at risk in the process? Paddle’s migration specialists work with you to design the smoothest transition possible and avoid churn.
Worried about the safety of your customers’ data during the move? Paddle works with its payment partners and your existing providers to ensure the safe and compliant transfer of all billing details.
Tempted to leave subscribers where they are to avoid disturbing them? With Paddle’s migration service, you can unify all your customers into one place – our payments infrastructure – without fear of losing them.
Our migration specialists work with you to create a transition plan based on your billing models and current providers.
Pick up where you left off, billing subscribers through Paddle with minimal risk of churn in the process.
We help you reconcile new subscriber IDs with your existing database to keep your reporting accurate.
We adhere to all data protection regulations when moving subscribers to our secure systems.
We manage your payments, tax, subscriptions and more, so you can focus on growing