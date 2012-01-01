Upsell insights
Identify opportunities for expansion. Group inbound customers into business accounts and grow your ACV.
Identify opportunities for expansion. Group inbound customers into business accounts and grow your ACV.
Paddle’s upsell insights feature groups customers from the same business domain who made purchases through your checkout. Your sales team can then upsell them into a more lucrative business account and send them seamless invoices at a higher ACV.
Hone in on business subscribers above a user count threshold to aid upmarket expansion.
Convert individual employees into a more permanent business relationship.
Export your upsell opportunities to your sales team for easier outreach.
Merge multiple subscriptions into one large B2B account for greater churn protection.
The most successful B2B SaaS companies have mastered hybrid billing: offering a combination of self-serve and sales-assisted motions. Combining Paddle’s Commerce Layer and Upsell Insights makes this possible in one platform, making it easier to grow inbound customers into larger accounts and take advantage of hybrid billing.
Instead of querying your CRM or running reports in spreadsheets, Paddle provides all the essential information on your grouped business subscribers. You can see who churned, who upgraded, who’s late on payment, and whether they’re using the same company payment method – helping you have a more informed sales conversation.
We manage your payments, tax, subscriptions and more, so you can focus on growing