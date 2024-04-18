Boosting resilience through chaos testing: One test at a time

By subscribing you agree to receive the Paddle newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time.

Building digital software that is distributed on mass scale comes with layers of complexity, some that can cause failure, some that cause disruption.

While we can’t control or avoid failures in engineering, we can control the impact radius of the failure and optimise the time to recover and restore the systems. How? Purposefully trying out as many failures as possible to test your confidence in the system’s resilience.

Chaos testing is key to our engineering practices at Paddle, so we wanted to share some of the best practices we use, the experiences we’ve had, and why chaos testing should form part of your routine practices.

What is chaos engineering?

Chaos engineering is a practice to introduce intentionally controlled chaos into a system, with the goal of identifying weaknesses and increasing the resilience of your system.

When we have microservices, the interactions between the services might generate unexpected scenarios, even if the services are working properly. These unexpected scenarios might generate a production issue.

The diagram below shows an example of running chaos engineering in a system with different micro-services.

Let’s imagine a system where two services depend on another one. In this case, Checkout and Invoice are two independent services that call Customer service. An example of running chaos engineering in this system would be if Customer service is not available.

During chaos engineering tests, we want to understand how Checkout and Invoice services will behave if we “break” Customer service .



Considerations before you get started

As an engineering team we have the responsibility to test our systems, know the behaviour of them, and increase the resilience of the production environment.

A requirement before you get started is to identify all the dependencies between your services. This will help you to understand the current dependencies, and identify which part of your system you can introduce chaos.

While chaos engineering test is a generic concept, depending on your system and priorities, you’ll need to run different kinds of scenarios. For example, it might be related to downtime, network connections, malformed responses, timeouts, cloud provider failures and so on.

A more complex scenario might be a system where you call an external service, and in the chaos engineering tests, you test the behaviour of the system if the external system returns timeouts.

In our Paddle example, to simulate this scenario and run the tests, we need to update the Tax Service and simulate a timeout from the external service. Once we run the experiment, we need to investigate how Checkout and Customer Service respond. Are the services down? Which timeout are the systems using in the client? How many retries are defined in the client?

Chaos engineering tests are going to help us to ask these questions and improve the resilience of our systems.