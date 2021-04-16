Why your international payments are failing and how to avoid it

Losing revenue to payment failure is a huge frustration for SaaS businesses. Understand why it happens and what you can do about it.

40% of SaaS teams find that expanding into new markets unlocks an immediate and scalable source of growth (Source: SaaS Commerce Trends Report). It’s a huge opportunity and an achievable one now that potential customers can access SaaS products from anywhere with an internet connection.

But how do you know whether you’re harnessing the opportunity to its full potential or losing out thanks to problematic international payment processes?

You see, despite the fact we can access software all over the world and hold video conferences with colleagues thousands of miles away, international payments haven’t kept up at quite the same pace.

As a result, what might seem like a simple transaction between you and your global customer can have the odds stacked against it. And without effective payment processes in place, legitimate payments can fail and your payment acceptance rate (and ultimately revenue) take the hit.