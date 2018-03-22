Introducing Apple Pay

We’re really excited to introduce Apple Pay, providing the best possible experience for customers using our Checkout on Safari!

Typing credit card numbers online typically requires several layers of friction in the buyer journey: getting the card out of the wallet, typing 16 digits without mistake (or clumsily trying to type it on a mobile keyboard), placing the card back into the wallet…

Apple Pay drastically improves that experience by only requiring a fingerprint or FaceID authentication, as you can see in our demo video. There’s nothing to type anymore!

Apple Pay has been one of our most asked-for features, especially if you sell a Mac software product or have a meaningful share of your traffic on Safari. We’ve focused our efforts on making sure the experience was as seamless as possible:

You have nothing to do: Apple Pay is already live and you don’t need to handle the complex integration and setup

We have integrated Apple Pay within our embedded checkout experience, which we believe we're the first to achieve: this avoids redirections and other distractions to keep buyers on your website

Apple Pay automatically appears as a payment option if buyers have already enabled it: those who can’t use Apple Pay won’t see it, to avoid any frustration.

We have rolled our Apple Pay for one-off purchases as they represent the ideal use case for that payment option. We will also look to enable it for subscriptions in the future.

We hope you like it (the businesses who participated in our beta sure did). Our Checkout team has much more planned this year to deliver a delightful experience and grow your revenue, which we can’t wait to roll out!