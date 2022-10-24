Discover what sustainable growth in SaaS really looks like with expert insights shared every month
Announcements
What's new at Paddle? Local payment methods, including Pix, UPI, BLIK and MB Way, 1-click payments, an upgraded MCP server with 80+ tools, and more.
Paddle
Announcements
As a Merchant of Record, safety and compliance are mission-critical for us. Here's how Paddle's verification process and AUP protect businesses and consumers.
Paddle
Announcements
Paddle
Announcements
Read Paddle's settlement with FTC and how we’re using it to strengthen compliance, customer trust, and long-term success.
Paddle
Announcements
We are announcing today that Paddle has divested Price Intelligently, our dedicated team of pricing and monetization experts, to Sales Benchmark Index LLC (SBI).
Jimmy Fitzgerald
Announcements
Discover the top AI startups that shone at Paddle's AI Launchpad Demo Day 2024 and who took out the top prize.
Paddle
Announcements
This edition of Paddle Forward featured several much-anticipated updates from migrating to Paddle Billing, new payment methods, SDKs and much more!
Lucas Lovell
Announcements
At the end of January, Apple announced their plans to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The changes are currently in beta and will go live with the release of iOS 17.4 in March.
Mike Wakeling
Announcements
Bringing you the latest development in the Epic Games vs Google legal case. In case you missed it, the jury ruled that Google has an illegal App Store monopoly. Find out more.
Christian Owens
Announcements
Christian Owens
Announcements
Paddle Forward 2023 brought you Paddle Billing, our new set of APIs and features that will help you upgrade your billing capabilities, increase revenue and retain more customers. Here's everything you missed.
Emily Whindus
Announcements
Paddle announces a CEO transition as Christian Owens steps down and Jimmy Fitzgerald takes on the role to lead the company into its next growth phase
Christian Owens
Announcements
This certification is critical for our customers and assures them we are taking the necessary steps to protect their data. Find out more
Paddle
Announcements
It’s been a whole year since we launched Paddle @ Work and a lot has changed. In this post, we take time to reflect on how our approach to working has impacted our business, our goals, and most importantly our people.
Hanna Smith