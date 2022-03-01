Announcements

March 1st, 2022
Message on Ukraine conflict
Christian Owens
February 18th, 2022
Better than yesterday: Why we refreshed the Paddle brand
Bianca Dragan
February 16th, 2022
(Re)introducing Paddle: Payments infrastructure for software companies
Christian Owens
February 10th, 2022
laptop and coins
Paddle partners with usage-based pricing solution m3ter
Alan Quinn
January 7th, 2022
Abstract north star stuck in sand
An update on Paddle In-App Purchase for iOS
Christian Owens
December 23rd, 2021
Paddle Platform
You asked, we listened: Launching our sandbox test environment
Marcus Hayward
November 18th, 2021
illustrated globe with currency symbols
Introducing our newest product updates to help you sell globally
Leah Messenger
September 8th, 2021
invoice
Apply now for early access to Paddle's new SaaS invoicing solution
Lucas Lovell
April 15th, 2021
Abstract illustrated image of a body holding a flag
Meet Jimmy Fitzgerald, Paddle’s new President and Chief Operating Officer
Christian Owens
February 16th, 2021
Introducing: Smart payment routing for SaaS
Mike Wakeling
November 17th, 2020
We're ready to power the next wave of B2B SaaS 🚀
Christian Owens
November 16th, 2020
Paddle's inline and overlay checkout
Branded Inline Checkout: Design flexibility for the Paddle Checkout
Quinisha Anderson