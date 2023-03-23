Paddle achieves top security and compliance certification: SOC 2 Type 2 audit

This audit is one of the industry's most rigorous security and compliance certifications. It evaluates an organization's controls around data security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

The certification is critical for our customers and assures them we are taking the necessary steps to protect their data.

At Paddle, we take data security seriously. We have worked with an independent third-party auditor to ensure that our controls are sufficient to protect our customers' data. This included implementing strong practices to provide access controls, monitoring, and testing procedures to ensure the security of our platform.

The successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit is a testament to our ongoing commitment to security and compliance. It proves that we have invested in security and compliance measures. It also sets us apart from others in the business, who may not have made similar investments in security and compliance measures.

Paddle's completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit is a significant milestone for the company and our customers but the work doesn't stop there. . It also provides a framework for ongoing improvement in our security and compliance practices, which will help us stay ahead of the curve in the industry.

At Paddle, we remain dedicated to providing our customers with the highest level of security and compliance. The SOC 2 Type 2 audit signals to our customers that they can continue to trust us with their critical business processes.