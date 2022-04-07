5 best SaaS pricing page features to add value

Your pricing page is the most important page on your site. Period. Every other page works to guide your user slowly through the sales and marketing funnels until reaching the final gate between you gaining some life saving revenue and another sale lost. Even though the importance of this revenue driving page stares every marketer, product manager, and designer in the face, we’re continually surprised at how some of the pages we come across are so downright awful. Do these businesses realize how much money they’re losing just from a poor pricing page, let alone poor pricing? Unfortunately, they don’t, but that’s why we’re here.

Don’t worry though, we’re also thrilled by some of the pages we see out there, to the extent that some pages make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Don’t judge us. We love pricing, and the pricing page is one of the biggest levers on a phenomenal pricing strategy. As such, you can’t blame us for loving pricing pages more than a fourteen year old girl loves Justin Bieber. We got the pricing fever.

To make your life easier, we’re going to go through five of the most phenomenal pricing page features we’ve seen to date. We’re not entirely sure if these folks utilized data in their pricing strategy or even approached their price optimization as a process, meaning the numbers on these pages could be all wrong for their target segments. Yet, at least they’re rocking some great best practices that you can utilize, as well.