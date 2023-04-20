After 11 years, I’ve decided to step out of my role as CEO of Paddle and into the role of Executive Chairman.

For over a decade, we’ve been working to change the way software is sold around the world and help entrepreneurs do the things that really matter. It has been an incredible journey so far – one that has allowed thousands of companies to collectively sell billions of dollars of software and to shape the world we live in.

It’s hard for me to put into words the experience of building Paddle. I started this company in my bedroom, and together we have scaled it to an enduring and recognized business approaching $100 million in revenue. As we push forward into our next phase, I know now is the right time for me to pass the baton of day-to-day operations.

I’m delighted to say that Jimmy Fitzgerald, our COO, will be taking the reins as our new CEO. Jimmy joined Paddle in 2021 and has had such an extraordinary and outsized impact on the business. Drawing on his experiences from ServiceNow, I’m excited to work with him as he takes the company forward, and as we go to even greater heights.

In my new role as Executive Chairman, I’ll be focusing even more deeply on the things that I’ve loved so much about building Paddle over the years – Product and Strategy. I’ll be starting this new role, and Jimmy will be taking over as CEO, starting today.

We’re still early in Paddle’s journey. There are many more things we have to build, and thousands more businesses for us to help. I’m incredibly excited both about the things we already have planned, and also the ability in my new role to spend more time with our customers and our Product teams, continuing to craft our future.

The road ahead of us is filled with huge opportunities and challenging work, and I couldn’t be more excited.

As always, a huge thank you to our customers, and my fellow Paddlers.

Christian